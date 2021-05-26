Meet Dr. Trevor Thomas: The Cosmetic Dentist Transforming Hollywood Smiles & Empowering His Community
One of the most notable Cardi B. lyrics from her breakout song “Bodak Yellow” is “Got a bag to fix my teeth.” Celebrities and people, alike, imagine the day their smiles become transformed. Fans may joke about Gucci Mane and other entertainers noticeable pearly, white veneers, but the world has never seen a brighter and more confident smile. Dr. Trevor Thomas is the celebrity and community cosmetic dentist behind transforming some of the brightest smiles in Hollywood.globalgrind.com