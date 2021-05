Costco Wholesale Corp. said revenue increased during its latest quarter as the U.S. economy began to rev up with more people getting vaccinated against Covid 19. The Issaquah, Wash.-based company on Thursday reported a profit of $1.22 billion for its third quarter. That was up from $838 million during the year-earlier quarter and beat the $1.01 billion in net income that analysts were looking for, according to FactSet.