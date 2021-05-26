newsbreak-logo
FPX’s STYKO suggests changes to Ancient

By Leonardo Biazzi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlovakian CS:GO pro Martin “STYKO” Styk from FunPlus Phoenix has discovered a few bugs on Ancient, the new map that was added to the Active Duty map pool in April. Like other maps that feature water, such as Overpass and Inferno, you can hear footsteps in water across the whole map on Ancient, regardless of whether you’re close to the water area (T spawn). STYKO gave his suggestion for how Valve could fix this. “Either remove water in whole T spawn area on Ancient or fix the bug where you hear water steps across the map that has been in the game since forever,” STYKO said on Twitter.

