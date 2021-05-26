A Garden Design with Lots of Hardscape and Plants
Most gardeners get into gardening because they collect plants. While I am thoroughly addicted to plants—I dream about them, buy them, and plant them—I am also addicted to stone and rusty objects. A garden by my definition is a three-dimensional outdoor space that must first provide for the spatial needs of people. If the space is so stuffed with plants that there’s no room to move or enjoy the outdoor venue, what’s the point? For me, a landscape needs to be functional and practical before I worry about what plants go where. Because of this, I believe that the hardscaping underpinning a space is as vital as the plants.www.finegardening.com