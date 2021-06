There's never been any doubt of the important place Princess Diana holds in the hearts of the Sussex family. Prince Harry, Diana's youngest son, and his wife Meghan Markle, have payed homage to the late Princess of Wales numerous times over the years, from the engagement ring Harry gave to Meghan, which featured Diana's diamonds to the way they announced that they were expecting their second child. And now, it seems, that love has carried on into the younger generation, as Harry has revealed that one of 2-year-old Archie's first words was "grandma."