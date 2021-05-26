newsbreak-logo
Fidelity Bitcoin Fund Attracts $102M in First 9 Months

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 3 days ago

New filings with the SEC show the Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund to be one of the largest of its kind. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.

Marketsetftrends.com

First Trust, Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs Officially under SEC Review

Filings with the SEC on Wednesday show that Fidelity‘s Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust and the First Trust SkyBridge Bitcoin ETF are officially beginning their SEC review. This begins a 45-day review cycle of the applications, though the SEC has the ability to issue extensions up to 240 days. Historically the Commission has taken all 240 days to review, and has yet to approve any cryptocurrency ETF.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

VanEck to List Crypto ETPs on Euronext Stock Exchanges

Asset manager VanEck will start listing its crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) on the Euronext stock exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider is the first of its kind to list its crypto ETPs on the French and Dutch stock exchanges. A tweet issued by VanEck Europe on May 28 stated “ETPs will enable investors to get exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum without having to buy them themselves.”
MarketsBloomberg

Bitcoin’s Volatility Spawns New Crypto Balance Sheet Alternative

Corporate treasurers fed up with rock-bottom returns on their cash are about to get another pitch from the world of crypto. Circle Internet Financial Ltd., one of the digital-asset firms behind the so-called stablecoin dubbed USDC that is pegged 1-to-1 to the dollar, has cooked up an alternative for the legions too conservative to follow the likes of Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey into Bitcoin. Park your extra cash in USDC and earn as much as 7% annually through high-yield accounts, the marketing says -- more than 10 times the return on an ultra-safe 1-year Treasury bill.
StocksThe Independent

Bitcoin price – live: New crypto DubaiCoin shoots up 1,000% as market continues to tumble

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin is continuing to fall on Saturday, after a major crypto market slump. That was despite the good fortunes of some smaller coins, such as DubaiCoin, which gained 1,000 per cent in 24 hours. The astonishing gains seen by DubaiCoin since launching led to the government of Dubai issuing a warning that it is not officially linked to the UAE city, and may well be an elaborate scam.
Marketsinvesting.com

SEC Reviewing Bitcoin ETFs From Fidelity, SkyBridge

Fidelity Investments and SkyBridge Capital are planning Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is currently reviewing two applications for Bitcoin ETFs. Fidelity Investments and SkyBridge Capital are responsible for the applications, which were filed this week. ETFs allow institutional investors to invest in an asset tied to...
Stocksfinancefeeds.com

Grayscale holds $25 billion worth of Bitcoin in its main fund

Grayscale, one of the largest cryptocurrency-based asset management firms, has announced an update on its holdings which show that it holds $25 billion worth of bitcoin in its main fund. Grayscale has been buying and selling a lot of cryptocurrencies since its inception and many times, the funds have been...
StocksNASDAQ

Bitcoin slumps 8% as it heads for bruising monthly drop

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Bitcoin BTC=BTSP slumped on Friday to its lowest this week, taking losses sparked by a growing crackdown in China and environmental concerns to almost 40% so far this month. The biggest cryptocurrency extended earlier losses, falling as much as 8.2% to $35,339 as it stayed...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Stablecoin company earns record-level investment sum for a crypto outfit

Crypto companies have been on the rise in tandem with the industry’s growth in recent years. A report from Forbes recently detailed a number of large investments into blockchain and digital asset entities, with one $440 million play rising to the forefront. “Circle, creator of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, has...
StocksFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bitcoin is tumbling at the end of its worst month in nearly 10 years

Bitcoin investors have sold in May. It remains to be seen if they're going away for good. Bitcoin prices fell 8% Friday and have plunged about 36% in May — their worst monthly performance since September 2011. A steady torrent of bad news has sent bitcoin spiraling downward since it...
Marketsthecoinshark.net

The Most Popular Cryptocurrencies Among Investors in 24 Hours

We have compiled the top-7 assets on the indicator of daily trading volume. Here's the list we got according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the price of BTC is $36,995. Volume(24h) is $49.5 billion Despite the protracted correction period, which began in April and led to a 50% drop in value, investor activity does not fall. So Bitcoin is still the most popular cryptocurrency for investment and trading.
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
Stocksbtcmanager.com

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund Surpasses $100m Mark

Fidelity Investments has revealed via a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 26, 2021, that its Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I, LP, has raised over $100 million from investors since going live in August 2020. Fidelity’s Bitcoin Fund Sees Huge Success. Fidelity Digital...
Marketsblockchain.news

Bitcoin Inflows Into Exchanges Hits a 5-Month Low

The Bitcoin (BTC) market has faced both highs and lows so far this year. After breaching the previous record of $20,000 in December 2020, the top cryptocurrency scaled to heights since a twelve-year journey after hitting $64.8k in mid-April. Nevertheless, a sharp correction was imminent because it drove Bitcoin’s price...
Marketstwst.com

Closed-End Funds Offer Attractive Yields, Tax-Advantaged Options

Marketsinvesting.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto. According to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, Bitcoin currently consumes around 110 terawatt-hours per year. A Harvard Business Review article further noted that this equates to 0.55% of global electricity production, which is roughly equivalent to that of a small county.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

SEC to Bolster Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies, SPACs

The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to zero in on hot-topic asset classes including cryptocurrencies and special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, according to news reports. In remarks prepared for a House Appropriations Committee subcommittee, SEC chairman Gary Gensler said he was looking “forward to working with fellow regulators...
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Talos Raises $40M Series A Funding From a16z, PayPal, Fidelity

Crypto trading engineering firm Talos raised $40 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), with PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments and others also taking part. The New York-based firm, founded in 2018, provides technology that supports digital asset trading to financial institutions. Its services include liquidity access, direct...