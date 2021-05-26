Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Disgraced School Resource Officer Gets Life Behind Bars for Sodomy of a Child Under 14 Years Old, Rape

By Matt Naham
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that a former sheriff’s deputy and former school resource officer convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child younger than 14 and rape was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years. Mark Scheetz, 32, was convicted by a jury of his peers in April of two counts of criminal sodomy and two counts of rape.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#Child Rape#Child Sexual Exploitation#Prison School#F L Schlagle High School#Bars#Criminal#Police#Attorney General#Parole#Deputy#Incidents#Dating#Norton County#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Parole denied for state trooper's killer, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas House member has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery over his behavior toward students while working as a substitute teacher. The charges filed Monday against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel, of Wellsville, arose from a student reporting an April 28 incident involving Samsel.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Police shoot and wound man with a gun in KC-area park

Kansas City (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man who confronted officers with a gun Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in Grandview, Missouri, on the south end of the Kansas City metro area. The Highway Patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hays Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Hays Post

2 Kansas City officers hurt when driver tries to flee arrest

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle.
Kansas City, KSkkfi.org

Wrongful Convictions Redux and Ongoing Until We Make Changes in the System

Join us Monday, May 17th, 2021, at 9:00 AM when host Terri Wilke speaks with Cliff Middleton about wrongful convictions. In light of recent legislative action in Missouri, people trapped in the swirling vortex of our criminal justice system might have increased opportunity to overturn wrongful convictions. Ken Middleton, Cliff’s father has spent 30 years in prison for a crime he has always clearly denied he committed. Ken Middleton is not alone when he says he was wrongfully incarcerated.
Kansas City, KScommunityvoiceks.com

Should KCPD Use Videos of Officer-Involved Violence on Civilians For Training?

After discovering the Kansas City Police Department was using video of George Floyd’s murder in training exercises, councilwoman Melissa Robinson immediately introduced a resolution to the Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee to call on the Board of Police Commissioners to permanently remove the video from KCPD’s training curriculum. The...
Wyandotte County, KSKCTV 5

KCPD Deputy Chief Karl Oakman named new KCK police chief

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Wyandotte County has named KCPD Deputy Chief Karl Oakman as KCK's new police chief. Oakman, a 29-year veteran of the Kansas City, MO, Police Department, was chosen among a list of four finalists that also included Rich Austin, Milton police chief; Vince Davenport, associate deputy director of the U.S. Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance in Washington, D.C.; and Pamela Waldeck, KCK Police Department deputy chief.