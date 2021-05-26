Disgraced School Resource Officer Gets Life Behind Bars for Sodomy of a Child Under 14 Years Old, Rape
The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday that a former sheriff’s deputy and former school resource officer convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy of a child younger than 14 and rape was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years. Mark Scheetz, 32, was convicted by a jury of his peers in April of two counts of criminal sodomy and two counts of rape.www.msn.com