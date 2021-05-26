newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

See Laura Dern and Ben Harper's Two Kids as Teenagers

By Amber Raiken
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee Laura Dern and Ben Harper's Two Kids as Teenagers. Big Little Lies star Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper first got together in the early '00s and were married for five years before they divorced in 2013. Though the relationship ended, they still share two children together, both of whom are now teenagers. Their son Ellery Harper is 19, and their daughter, Jaya Harper is 16. And the Harper kids are both pursuing creative careers, just like their parents. To see what Laura Dern and Ben Harper's kids are up to now and to hear more about their family, read on.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Ben Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Married Life#Family Life#Star#Musician Ben Harper#Kids#Daughter#Best Life#Big Little Lies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Cooking Skills Shamed by Laura Dern in Humorous Video

Courteney Cox has built quite a reputation for charm through her long acting career, and she has continued that trend onto her social media as well. A combination of self-deprecating humor and some unexpected celebrity guests has made Cox a must-follow on Instagram. As fans wait for the long-gestating Friends reunion special, they can at least get a little bit of Monica through Cox's antics.
Celebritieswelcometotwinpeaks.com

Laura Dern Says David Lynch Is Up To Something “Radical And Fantastic”

In an interview published today by Elle.com, a coy Laura Dern revealed she had a cappuccino with David Lynch and suggested fans have all the right to be excited. We are very in touch. He’s my family. I may have just enjoyed a cappuccino in his company. And he is never not making art. He is my great inspiration in life. And I think fans should expect more and more radical, boundary-less art from David Lynch. I know it will make my life better.
Cancerarcamax.com

Laura Dern wants to raise awareness for lung cancer

Laura Dern wants to raise awareness for lung cancer after losing her grandfather to the disease. The 'Marriage Story' star was just six years old when her grandfather passed away following a battle with lung cancer, and the experience of watching him go through his treatments has made Laura determined to help find a cure.
CelebritiesDaily Gate City

Laura Dern on lung cancer awareness, declining Oscars viewership

Laura Dern is spreading the word about the American Lung Association’s Lung Force Walk, which raises awareness and funds for lung cancer. The Oscar-winning actor also talks about the Academy Awards' declining viewership and her friendship with Reese Witherspoon. (May 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
CelebritiesElle

Laura Dern on Jurassic World, Coffee With David Lynch, and Working With the American Lung Association

The actress Laura Dern has played almost too many memorable roles to count: from the hard-edged Renata Klein in Big Little Lies and the feminist slogan-slinging divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, to director David Lynch's leading lady in films like Wild at Heart and Blue Velvet. She also recently reprised one of her most famous roles as the most capable scientist trying to avert a dino meltdown in Jurassic Park: Dominion, which is set for release in 2022.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dominion’s Laura Dern Opens Up About Her Sweet Reunion With Co-Stars Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum On The Set

Jurassic World: Dominion is on the way, and Chris Pratt and crew are excited to be able to finish the film mid-pandemic. The new entry in the Jurrasic World franchisie promises thrilling dinosaur action, unlike anything to come before it. The film will also see the returns of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum (who appeared previously appeared in 2018's Fallen Kingdom), finally bridging the original movies with the current series. Dern has opened up about her sweet reunion with co-stars Neill and Goldblum on the set of Dominion.
KidsTODAY.com

See the news that made these teenagers so excited

While we wait for the bell to ring on this school year, here's some virtual sunshine from the past week. It's The One Where the Friends Reunite, and from the looks of the trailer, it's going to be good. For the record, we're with Matt LeBlanc on the question of...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

See David Duchovny and Téa Leoni's Kids All Grown Up

The X-Files star David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, best known for the political drama Madam Secretary, may not be together anymore, but they were a hot TV couple back in the '90s and '00s. The actors were married for 18 years before divorcing in 2014, and they also have two kids together, who are now officially grown up. Madelaine West Duchovny (who goes by West) and Kyd Miller Duchovny are 22 and 18, respectively, and the former is already following her parents into the business. To see what the former couple's kids are up to and to hear more about their family, read on, and for an update on another star's offspring, See What Julia Roberts' 3 Kids Look Like as Teenagers.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Who was Gavin MacLeod and what is his net worth?

SITCOM Veteran Gavin MacLeod died on May 29, 2021 at the age of 90. The beloved actor is best known for his roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Love Boat. Gavin MacLeod was born in Mount Kisco, New York on Feb. 28, 1931. He was first married to...
Behind Viral VideosTubefilter

Creator-To-Fan Video Chat Platform ‘Bright’ Launches With Talent Including Madonna, Laura Dern, D’Amelio Sisters

Entertainment and digital industry veterans Guy Oseary and Michael Powers have launched Bright, a live creator-to-fan video chat platform they describe as “a classroom for leveling up your life.”. Bright debuts with more than 200 creators onboard, including celebrities like Madonna (who Oseary has managed since 2005), Ashton Kutcher (who...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Dorsey remembers Naya Rivera and thanks her for ‘sweet amazing’ son on first Mother’s Day since her death

Ryan Dorsey has remembered his ex Naya Rivera on the first Mother’s Day since her death.On Sunday, Dorsey shared a throwback photo of Josey, the five-year-old son he and the Glee star shared, and Rivera, who died in a drowning accident in July.In the photo, the mother-son duo can be seen smiling as they prepare to eat an ice cream sundae.“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” Dorsey captioned the photo.The emotional tribute prompted a flood of supportive comments, with many assuring Dorsey that Rivera...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Samira Wiley and Wife Lauren Morelli Named Their Baby Girl George

Watch: Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Welcome First Baby. Samira Wiley is a proud new mom. The Handmaid's Tale star and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first child, a daughter named George Elizabeth, in April. "Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Wiley wrote in a May 10 Instagram post in honor of the Orange Is the New Black screenwriter. "Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for."