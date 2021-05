Spring has now come and gone, and as expected it has went without Mario Cristobal naming a starting quarterback. This aligns with Cristobal's history with such decisions. He's only had to determine one starting quarterback during his four years with the Ducks, and in that instance we learned of the team's starter in the opener when Tyler Shough trotted onto the field against Stanford. So, it's not a surprise that Cristobal is letting the quarterback competition wage through the summer and into fall.