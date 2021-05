The price of bitcoin fell from $64k to nearly $30k in a matter of one month. Just a couple of weeks back- everyone started viewing bitcoin as a store of value akin to gold that can be used to diversify investment portfolios in times of economic crisis. The biggest electronic automaker, Tesla, announces its investment of $1.5 billion and supports bitcoin payment systems for all users. This move from Tesla sure had a huge impact on the market, but many Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanly and Goldman Sachs were starting to offer crypto exposure for their wealthy clients.