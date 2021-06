PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 18282 Eblis Ave., in Port Charlotte, where there had been suspected drug activity. Upon arrival, deputies met with the homeowner, Brandon Tufts, 35, and advised that they would be conducting a search of the residence. At that time, Brandon began to resist and yelled to his girlfriend in the home, Jennifer Orlick, 38, to lock the door. He was secured in handcuffs and taken to a patrol vehicle until completion of the search.