Precise Measurement of Pions Confirms Understanding of Fundamental Symmetry
Physicists predicted the existence of the Higgs boson decades before its discovery in 2012 because of symmetries in the building blocks of our universe. Similarly, rules about a special type of symmetry called “chiral symmetry” predict the existence of subatomic particles called pions. The lifetime of a neutrally charged pion is tied to breaking of chiral symmetry. This means physicists can use theory to precisely calculate this lifetime. Measurements of this lifetime have been much less precise than calculations from theory. Now, however, physicists have measured the charge-neutral pion’s lifetime at a much higher level of precision than ever before.www.newswise.com