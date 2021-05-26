newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thurman, NY

Vehicle collision interrupts power to 706 households

By Thom Randall The Sun
suncommunitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURMAN | A vehicle crash on Route 418 near the Thurman train station occurring at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 has resulted in downed power lines, leaving hundreds of households in northern Warren County without power for about an hour and 40 minutes. A Jeep apparently hit a utility...

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnsburg, NY
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Thurman, NY
County
Warren County, NY
City
Stony Creek, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Traffic Accident#Grid Power#Electric Power#State Power#State Police#Jeep#National Grid#Sun Community News#Downed Power Lines#Households#Crash#Wires#Northern Warren County#Route 418
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Glens Falls, NYWNYT

Glens Falls man charged in robbery

A Glens Falls man is in hot water, after deputies say he robbed a convenience store in Queensbury. Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Speedway on Aviation Road Sunday. They say the clerk told them the suspect was a friend of hers, 22-year-old Anthony Dean,...
Warren County, NYPost-Star

Local data provides glance at COVID fatality rates by age

The region got a look at fatality rates by age Wednesday, with data released by Saratoga County on its 164 COVID-related deaths out of nearly 15,000 cases. The data only reflects one county, in which the majority of the people who died were not living in nursing homes. In Warren and Washington counties, where the main outbreaks have been in nursing homes, the data would be substantially different.
Warren County, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Posts Tagged ‘Forest Ranger Reports’

On April 30 at 10:57 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Herkimer County 911 requesting Forest Ranger assistance in locating a 66-year-old man from Erieville. The man’s vehicle was located by family and New York State Police at his camp earlier in the day, but the subject was nowhere to be found. Forest Rangers, along New York State Police using a drone, State Police K-9, Town of Webb Police Department, and Herkimer County agencies, searched the area during the night with negative results. At 9 a.m. on May 1, a State Police K-9 search team located the missing man near West Pond, a short distance from his camp. The subject had suffered an injury and was extremely cold. Search personnel immediately warmed and fed the man before transporting him out to Old Forge Ambulance where he was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Lake George, NYPost-Star

Police: Former Lake George student threatened to harm students

LAKE GEORGE — An 18-year-old former Lake George student has been arrested after police said he made a threat to harm students, which caused the junior-senior high school to shift to remote instruction on Friday. Gavin M. Cohen, 18, of 1 Old Military Road, has been charged with one felony...
Lake George, NYTimes Union

Former student accused of terror threat at Lake George High

LAKE GEORGE - A former Lake George High School student was arrested Friday after sending a message threatening several Lake George students, Warren County sheriff's deputies said. The 18-year-old man from Old Military Road is charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony. On Thursday the Sheriff’s Office received a...
Warren County, NYfroggy1003.com

Warren County COVID update for May 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as seven recoveries. The county is currently monitoring 67 active coronavirus cases, including four hospitalized. That’s up one from Friday. The county continued to warn residents of out-of-state travel, which has been...