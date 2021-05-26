What the Dining Options Will Look Like for Sea-Tac’s Big North Satellite Revamp

We're back! Idaho and the rest of the nation is feeling good and it seems like we're super excited to get back to travelling. Memorial Day Weekend with the exception of last year has always been and extremely popular travel weekend. This year AAA is predicting "More than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway." 37 million is a lot of people, how many of those travelers are from our neck of the woods? The AAA estimate says that "202,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, that's a 60% increase from 2020 but 13% less than 2019 so not everybody is quite ready to pack a suitcase.