newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

What the Dining Options Will Look Like for Sea-Tac’s Big North Satellite Revamp

By Gabe Guarente
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID cases decreasing and traveling starting to pick up more across the U.S. (along with airfare), this week marked a major step for Sea-Tac International Airport. The facility started to roll out its long-in-the-works North Satellite phase 2 project to passengers with two new gates ahead of Memorial Day weekend. By the end of June, there will be ten more gates open, along with a new area called Marketplace at N, which will include a stage for live performances, an art installation, and a variety of new dining and retail options.

seattle.eater.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Tac#Live Lounge#Restaurant Chains#Retail Chains#Seattle#Covid#Sea Roast Coffee House#Salty#The North Satellite#Pike Pine#Capitol Hill Food Hall#Sunset Fried Chicken#Africa Lounge#Congolese#Dining Options#Dining Developments#Cafe Flora#Marketplace#Takeout Booze#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Arts
Related
LifestylePosted by
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport’s renovated North terminal to begin reopening

Just in time for travelers to return to the skies, Sea-Tac International Airport will begin reopening its North Satellite terminal over the next month. The remodel doubles the terminal’s size and adds eight more gates for a total of 20. Expect new restrooms that use rainwater collected from the roof to flush toilets, an updated train station, and new art installations.
Seattle, WAThe Daily World

Renovated Sea-Tac terminal to open for boom in summer travel

With many people fully vaccinated and ready to take their first flights in more than a year, summer air travel is set to soar. Just in time, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is opening up a newly welcoming space at its busy North Satellite Terminal. The facility, home of the N gates...
Lifestyleseatacblog.com

PHOTOS: Check out the new, modernized north satellite at Sea-Tac Airport

Just shy of marking its fifth decade of service, the North Satellite at Sea-Tac Airport is stepping into the light – literally and figuratively. The fully modernized facility adds new gates, open space and natural light, more restaurants and shops, Pacific Northwest inspired art, and sustainability features like the use of collected rainfall.
Seattle, WA425business.com

Expanded North Satellite at SEA Airport Makes Its Debut

The SEA Airport opened its doors yesterday to a revamped version of its North Satellite to select passengers and guests. Updates include new gates, open space, natural light, additional restaurants and shops, art, and more. The preview event this week was part of a phased reopening that will ultimately modernize...
Lifestylesprudge.com

Weary Travelers Rejoice! Airline Coffee Service Is Returning

The United States is beginning the journey back to its pre-COVID ways, for better or worse. And there’s no greater indication of this than that you can once again drink really bad coffee on airplanes. As reported by One Mile at a Time, an airline and travel blog, Southwest Airlines...
Saranac, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Camp report: Here’s what it’s looking like on Middle Saranac

Courtesy of: Your Friendly Neighborhood Adirondack Outlaw. Greetings! As I made a quick trip out from camp for a food/water re-supply before heading back in for a long stint in camp through the Memorial Day holiday with our family, I thought a quick scouting report might be something folks find useful as they prepare to head into the Adirondacks for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Here's what a "fully reopened" NYC looks like

Wednesday is the day we've all been waiting for here in New York City—an official reopening and return to normalcy. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this month that May 19 would be the day when most capacity restrictions would be lifted and when vaccinated New Yorkers could ditch their masks.
TravelPosted by
AL.com

National Road Trip Day 2021: Where to find the best deals on RV rentals, campsites, hotels

If you’re looking to embark on a pre-Memorial Day trip, there are many ways to plan your travel online. In honor of National Road Trip Day, which falls on the Friday before Memorial Day annually, travel sites have outlined the best way to plan your route before you hit the road. For any good road trip, you’ll likely need to have a hotel to stay overnight, reliable campsite trackers and, if you’re looking to get an authentic experience, an RV.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

What The New World Of Work Will Actually Look Like

There have been hundreds of articles written and stories told about what the brave new world of work will look like post-Covid-19. I’ve read many of the in-depth predictions because I am, like many, really interested in the long-term impact of the pandemic, especially when it comes to finding fulfillment at work.
TravelPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Top Memorial Day Weekend Destinations For Idahoans

We're back! Idaho and the rest of the nation is feeling good and it seems like we're super excited to get back to travelling. Memorial Day Weekend with the exception of last year has always been and extremely popular travel weekend. This year AAA is predicting "More than 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home for a holiday getaway." 37 million is a lot of people, how many of those travelers are from our neck of the woods? The AAA estimate says that "202,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, that's a 60% increase from 2020 but 13% less than 2019 so not everybody is quite ready to pack a suitcase.
Lifestylechipandco.com

More Dining Options coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is or has reopened a few more dining locations. According to Disney’s calendar, Dino Diner and Terra Treats are reopening after being closed since the parks shut down last year due to the pandemic.
Dallas, TXKOMO News

Flight from Tokyo to Dallas diverted to Sea-Tac for 'unruly customer'

SEATTLE – An American Airlines flight from Tokyo-Narita to Dallas-Forth Worth was diverted to Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday for an “unruly customer” the airline said in a statement. According to the airline, the flight was scheduled to land in Dallas-Forth Worth at 5:38 p.m. local time. A total of 63...
Lifestyleriverbender.com

Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the...
Travelcbs19news

Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday

It's going to be crowded at airports and on the road this Memorial Day weekend. Americans are hitting the road in near-record numbers at the start of the holiday weekend. More than 1.8 million people went through U.S. airports Thursday. The daily number could top 2 million at least once over the weekend, which would be the highest mark since early March 2020.