Zack Snyder Says His Kurosawa-Influenced ‘Star Wars’ Idea Has Morphed Into A Separate “Sci-Fi Thing”
Years and years ago, Zack Snyder was reportedly interested in tackling a “Star Wars” film for Lucasfilm. The film was said to be Kurosawa-inspired and would take place in the galaxy far, far away. However, as we know now, things changed and that feature was never given the green light. But in a recent interview with Happy. Sad. Confused., Zack Snyder shed some light on what happened to that film and why it still could be made, without the “Star Wars” branding.theplaylist.net