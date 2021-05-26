Cancel
Zack Snyder Says His Kurosawa-Influenced ‘Star Wars’ Idea Has Morphed Into A Separate “Sci-Fi Thing”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears and years ago, Zack Snyder was reportedly interested in tackling a “Star Wars” film for Lucasfilm. The film was said to be Kurosawa-inspired and would take place in the galaxy far, far away. However, as we know now, things changed and that feature was never given the green light. But in a recent interview with Happy. Sad. Confused., Zack Snyder shed some light on what happened to that film and why it still could be made, without the “Star Wars” branding.

