newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Our Top Nine Recommendations Around Seattle This Week

By Matt Baume
The Stranger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, and at certain times of the day, the tides will be exceptionally low for our few and usually not spectacular beaches. And why should this be of interest to you? For one, low tides (by nearly 4 feet on Friday at 12:58 pm) expose the strange-looking creatures whose niche is that area where life transitioned from the sea to land millions of years ago. Beaches at low tides are holy places, in the evolutionary rather than religious sense. But Darwin is not the only Englishman to consider during a very low tide. There is also Isaac Newton. He provided the world with the first comprehensive theory of the forces acting on our bodies of water, gravity. There's that of the moon (a strong gravitational pull) and also that of the sun (a weak one). Together, they move Earth's water up and down. Holy Science, praise be thy name. CHARLES MUDEDE.

www.thestranger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
State
Idaho State
City
Tacoma, WA
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Historian#Top Line#Englishman#Rally March#Saint Bread#Pioneer Square#Melrose Market#Japanese#Melonpans#University Of Washington#The Saint Bread#Tigers View#Instagram#An Asian American#Americans#Northwest Film Forum#The Paper Tigers#Seattle Asian Art Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Rock a Little Travel

24 Hours in Seattle

If you have yet to experience America's Pacific Northwest then you must plan a visit to Seattle. Seattle has so much to offer first time visitors, no matter your interests. Those into the outdoors will love all the local parks and waterfronts in the region.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Drag Is Back at Julia’s

“We were closed for a year. It was a nightmare,” says Eladio Preciado, owner of Julia’s on Broadway. “But you have to figure out a way to get through it.”. Julia’s is a twenty-year neighborhood institution, with a famed drag brunch that played to a packed house before the pandemic. Now, with venues cautiously re-opening, they’ve revamped their seating and re-choreographed their shows to reduce the likelihood of transmission, opening the doors once again for audiences hungry for drag.
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Pike Brewing announces a new partnership with SHG

Pike Brewing joins a team of iconic Northwest businesses. Seattle’s iconic brewery continues to focus on the future with new investments from Seattle Hospitality Group and Ethan Stowell Restaurants. When Charles and Rose Ann Finkel started Pike Brewing Company in 1989, they imagined creating a brewery that would last for...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

First wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in Dec. 2018 when fishers were released in the North Cascades. The first wild fishers to be born in the North Cascades in decades have been identified. A coalition of wildlife agencies announced the discovery Monday, saying a female fisher, which...
Seattle, WAwhitecenternow.com

RapidRide H Line ‘groundbreaking’ tomorrow in White Center

During his State of the County speech last week, County Executive Dow Constantine announced plans for “groundbreaking” in White Center this week as the RapidRide H Line gets closer to launching. Work to prepare for the Route 120 conversion has already been under way on much of the West Seattle section of the route for almost a year – repaving and utilities. Today, details of this week’s event have been announced – 9:30 am Tuesday at Steve Cox Memorial Park. We’ll of course be there to cover it. P.S. Launch date for the new RapidRide has been pushed back three times but is currently set for next year.
Seattle, WAeatinseattle.com

Full 4-Day Scheduled Announced for 50th Annual Northwest Folklife Festival

Northwest Folklife announces the full schedule for all four days of the 50th Anniversary Northwest Folklife Festival. Created in partnership with Seattle Center and presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Northwest Folklife’s 50th festival will take place virtually on the From Home to Home platform (nwfolklife.org) on Memorial Day weekend, May 28-31, 2021.
Seattle, WAamericantheatre.org

A Wild Child’s Identity Crisis: Cherdonna Shinatra Falls Into ‘The Doll Pit’

Jody Kuehner’s irreverent, form-breaking alter ego is back with a more contemplative but no less challenging new dance-theatre-film. Watching Cherdonna Shinatra crash into A Doll’s House was the first time I ever had fun watching A Doll’s House. With her electric-lime-green, lace-bell-bottomed unitard, couture-cotton-ball hair, and makeup that lands somewhere...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Schmitz Park Boulevard Restoration Begins

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.
Seattle, WAtmpresale.com

Caamp at Showbox SoDo in Seattle – pre-sale password

The Caamp presale password everyone has been waiting for is here! This official Caamp pre-sale is for the 2021 tour and grants immediate access to Caamp tickets for a short time. Your access to this Caamp presale is instant after you have joined.. Remember that this is probably the last...
425magazine.com

Seasonless Staples

Seattle-based Juliet Sander comes from a long line of family members who worked in fashion. Even her maiden name, Fabbri, loosely translates to “fabricator” in Italian, so in a lot of ways, a love for design and textiles runs deep in her blood. After a long career working in the industry as a designer for Nordstrom and professor of fashion marketing at the University of Washington (among other things), Sander decided it was time to break out on her own.