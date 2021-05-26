Our Top Nine Recommendations Around Seattle This Week

This week, and at certain times of the day, the tides will be exceptionally low for our few and usually not spectacular beaches. And why should this be of interest to you? For one, low tides (by nearly 4 feet on Friday at 12:58 pm) expose the strange-looking creatures whose niche is that area where life transitioned from the sea to land millions of years ago. Beaches at low tides are holy places, in the evolutionary rather than religious sense. But Darwin is not the only Englishman to consider during a very low tide. There is also Isaac Newton. He provided the world with the first comprehensive theory of the forces acting on our bodies of water, gravity. There's that of the moon (a strong gravitational pull) and also that of the sun (a weak one). Together, they move Earth's water up and down. Holy Science, praise be thy name. CHARLES MUDEDE.