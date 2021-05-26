Pendleton County Schools telling their story: Molly Burgemeir

Molly is a graduate of Pendleton County High School and Northern Kentucky University Class of 2020. She was a member of the honors program and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences with a minor in Chemistry. Molly is one of the select group of students admitted to the UK College of Medicine Early Assurance Program which was designed to create a clear pathway for students in medical school. Once accepted Molly was assured admission to the UK College of Medicine/NKU Campus which she will begin in August.