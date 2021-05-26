newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug dealing organizations around the nation's capital has been dismantled, according to local and federal officials. An investigation that began in 2017 with work from a Loudoun County sheriff's deputy assigned to a federal...

