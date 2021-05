Career guidance specialist, Donnie Mineo, provides helpful ways to find a school right for students careers. Finding a college or university can be difficult when doing it alone and a student may find it discouraging to look up a school that is right for them. Career guidance specialist Donnie Mineo virtually hosted “How to research colleges and universities,” presenting many ways to find a school right for every student with different career goals. Mineo showed his attendees where to locate the proper tools to help search for a college or university that is either local or out of state.