DistroTV Diversifies Content to Cater to Growing Audience with New Channel Additions

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article150+ channel lineup now includes Bloomberg Quicktake, Bloomberg TV and Us Weekly, among others. DistroTV is a natural extension to DistroScale’s expertise in video platforms and advertising space. DistroTV provides brands the opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer relationship with DistroScale and its network partners. Since its launch in 2019, DistroTV has taken note and delivered on the demand for growth concerning its breadth of content and global audience figures. In the last six months, viewership quadrupled and total watch time multiplied eight times over. The streaming platform continues to focus on building a robust global network that delivers news, entertainment, music, sports, and lifestyle programming to international audiences.

