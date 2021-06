Pit is a 12 pound, white and brown domestic shorthair cat who is about 2 years old. She was placed with Animal Allies after her previous home could no longer care for her. Pit is a sweet and cuddly gal who would prefer to be the only animal in the home. She loves all the attention and also enjoys quiet time at home. She would love a spot to relax where she has a nice view of the outdoors. Animal Allies, Duluth, 218-722-5341, animalallies.net.