Video Games

The Garden Path looks like a hand-drawn Animal Crossing, and it's coming in 2021

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Garden Path is a new indie life-sim with a gorgeous hand-drawn aesthetic coming in 2021. In development at carrotcake, The Garden Path looks like Animal Crossing but with an isometric perspective and more subdued art style. Its world runs in real time complete with the changing seasons, it's inhabited by various animals with unique personalities and stories, and your goal is basically to hang out, fish, tend to your garden, and meet new friends.

