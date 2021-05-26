newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Nvidia forecast beats expectations but crypto mining's role remains unclear

By Tiyashi Datta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdFu1_0aCNQPRx00

(Reuters) - Nvidia Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, but shares fell 1% after-hours as the company could not say for certain how much of its recent revenue rise was driven by the volatile cryptocurrency-mining market.

Demand for Nvidia graphics chips for video gaming boomed through the pandemic. This added several years of rapid sales growth for data center chips used in artificial intelligence applications such as image recognition.

But on Wednesday investors again seemed put off by a surge in purchases of Nvidia chips for cryptocurrency mining, which tends to occur when the value of the currencies rises. To distinguish volatile demand for crypto-mining chips from its other more stable business lines that investors are tracking closely, Nvidia has tried to use technical changes to steer miners away from its gaming chips and toward purpose-built chips for mining.

Nvidia said those crypto-specific chips brought in $155 million in its first quarter. The company said crypto miners also gave its much larger gaming chip segment a boost but it was not sure by how much. Crypto-specific chip sales are expected to rise to $400 million in the second quarter, the company said.

In an interview with Reuters, Chief Executive Jensen Huang said making gaming chips less suitable for miners helps keep them available for gamers.

“It effectively increases our production and supply” of gaming chips, Huang said.

Nvidia also said it still expects to close its $40 billion deal to purchase British chip technology firm Arm Ltd by March 2022. The deal has drawn scrutiny from regulators in the United States and Britain and also needs approval from European and Chinese authorities.

The company expects revenue this quarter of $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared with analysts’ estimates of $5.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s total revenue was $5.66 billion during the first quarter, beating estimates of $5.41 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Adjusted profit was $3.66 per share, above analyst estimates of $3.28, according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s closely watched data center business, which has been eating away at rival Intel Corp’s dominance in the segment, had revenue of $2.05 billion, up 79% year over year and above analyst estimates of $1.88 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales for gaming chips were $2.76 billion, more than double the previous year and above estimates of $2.47 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Nvidia’s shares were down 1% at $621.95 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Cryptocurrency Mining#Market Growth#Trading Revenue#Market Demand#Nvidia Corp#British#Arm Ltd#European#Chinese#Ibes#Intel Corp#Nvidia Chips#Nvidia Graphics Chips#Crypto Miners#Sales Growth#Rival Intel Corp#Gaming Chips#Refinitiv Data#Analyst Estimates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Okta Sets Its Sights on a Big Growth Target

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), a provider of cloud software for identity management, has been a steady winner on the market since its 2017 IPO. The cloud stock has returned 850% since then, and the company has grown by both attracting new customers and expanding relationships with existing ones. At the same time, its addressable market has grown from $18 billion to $80 billion, and earlier this month, it closed on a $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0, a customer identity management specialist, which will accelerate Okta's growth and add to its firepower internationally.
MarketsStreet.Com

Nvidia, Salesforce, Dell and HP's Earnings Calls: 3 Notable Takeaways

This was a fairly busy tech earnings week, as a slew of well-known large-cap companies posted their April-quarter numbers. Here's a look at some of the comments that stood out for me during the companies' earnings calls. 1. Nvidia Appears to Be Prepping for Very Strong Second-Half Data Center Segment...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

How Nvidia plans to own the data center with AI

Nvidia Corp. wants to transform enterprise computing completely by making data centers run 10 times faster at one-10th the cost. Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang (pictured) is crafting a strategy to re-architect today’s on-premises data centers, public clouds and edge computing installations with a vision that leverages the company’s strong position in artificial intelligence architectures. The keys to this end-to-end strategy include a clarity of vision, massive chip design skills, new Arm-based architectures that integrate memory, processors, I/O and networking, and a compelling software consumption model.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

AMC's premarket surge of 20% leaves short sellers with new losses of $500 million, says Ortex

Shares of movie-chain operator AMC Entertainment climbed 20% in premarket trading, after jumping 36% on Thursday, and more than doubled over the last four days. On Twitter, financial analytics group Ortex said new losses generated for short sellers of the meme stock were "up to $500 million in the pre-market alone. Total losses in $AMC this week are $1.75 bilion so far. Retail investors on social media fueled the rise of AMC earlier in the year. Videogames retailer GameStop , also a popular meme stock this year, was up 2.7% in premarket.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Take: 3 Reasons Why NVIDIA Had Amazing Earnings

In today's video, I look at NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and share some bullish thoughts on its most recent earnings. I also discuss what I believe is the most significant risk for this company's stock price right now. Three reasons to own NVIDIA after its earnings report. The data center segment reported...
MarketsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

To Mine Crypto or Not to Mine

According to Coindesk, as of this writing, the cryptocurrency bitcoin is selling for $38,062, down from its all-time high of $64,829 reached on April 16, 2021. If you could create bitcoins out of thin air, you'd be doing all right for yourself. In actuality, you can create bitcoin, or any...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Nvidia: thanks to GeForce, Tesla and the mining boom, $ 5.6 billion in sales

Even in times of a general shortage of chips, business for Nvidia is going well for the time being. Quarter 1/2022, which ended on May 26th (according to Nvidia accounting), closed the group with over 5.6 billion US dollars in sales and a profit of 2.3 billion US dollars before taxes. After taxes, that remained 1.9 billion, 31 percent more than in the previous quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

HP (HPQ) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on solid PC demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic-induced remote-working and online-learning wave. Strong rebound in the company’s Printing business, which was affected by office closures during the pandemic, also contributed significantly to overall growth of the top and bottom lines. HP...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Must-See Metrics From NVIDIA's Record Quarter

Artificial-intelligence (AI) and visual-computing semiconductor company NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported stellar fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday. Quarterly revenue and earnings for the period soared past analysts' estimates, highlighting the company's momentum during a period in which demand for gaming processors has largely outpaced supply. The quarter was quite remarkable -- and...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Tests Preview Limits of Nvidia's Crypto-Limited RTX 3060 LHR, RTX 3080 Ti

As some of the best graphics cards makers get ready to roll out their GeForce RTX Lite Hash Rate (LHR) add-in-boards (AIB), designed to limit the mining capability of the cards, enthusiasts are eager to push them to their limits and see how much cryptomining performance is really hindered. This week, a Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 LHR card and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which Nvidia has yet to announce, were reportedly used to try to mine Ethereum, giving a peek at how well Nvidia's LHR technology works.
StocksStreet.Com

Salesforce Easily Beats Expectations, Here's How to Trade It Now

Use the force... apparently enough businesses are... using Salesforce (CRM) , that is. The on-demand customer relationship management cloud based software provider reported the firm's first quarter financial performance on Thursday afternoon. "Growthy" types stocks had been slapped around for most of 2021. Less, perhaps, might be expected from Salesforce as the pace of recent growth had stalled. There were/are acquisitions post Mulesoft, and post Tableau to digest. As the stock sold off the day ahead of the numbers, I thought to myself "Self, let's grab a few shares ahead of the close, as close to the 21 day EMA as possible, and that's what I did.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Veeva, Ulta Beauty rise; Caleres, Boeing fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Salesforce.com Inc., up $12.27 to $238.10. The customer-management software developer raised its profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Autodesk Inc., down 81 cents to $285.86. The design software company’s profit forecast for the second-quarter fell mostly below Wall...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Meme stocks AMC, GameStop poised to end strong week on a high

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop gained on Friday, on track for a strong end to a spectacular week, which has already seen the movie theater chain’s market value double as retail traders stormed back into meme stocks. AMC’s shares were up 17.3% to $31.11...
ComputersDigital Trends

How to watch Nvidia’s Computex 2021 keynote and what to expect

Nvidia will join some of the biggest names in the PC industry at Computex this year. Like most recent conferences during the global pandemic, the weeklong Taipei-based Computex show will be a virtual event that will allow PC fans to follow some of the biggest trends, news, and announcements from their living rooms. Nvidia’s presence at Computex should excite gaming fans, and it’s likely any new graphics cards announced by Nvidia at Computex will also find its way into pre-built systems that could debut at the show.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Ollie’s Delivers Solid Q1 Earnings; Shares Pop 9%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) delivered solid first-quarter results driven by the company’s continued ability to create strong alignment between its value-driven merchandise assortment and customer demand. Shares were trading around 9% higher in early trading on Friday. Ollie’s is involved in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and...