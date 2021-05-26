newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, FL

Two Charlotte County men busted with MDMA, Meth and Fetanyl in car

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfNpi_0aCNQCDk00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY. Fla.– Two men were arrested in Charlotte County early on Tuesday morning when drugs were found in their car.

A deputy pulled over a Silver Corolla that was swerving in and out of lanes and braking suddenly.

The driver George Bankuti told the deputy he did not have a Florida driver’s license but he did have a valid license in another state. Officials said the man in the passenger seat, James Haney, was “noticeably jittery and repeating himself”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pz9M_0aCNQCDk00
George Bankuti

After running a check on both men, the deputy found an active Lee County warrant for Haney. Additionally, Bankuti did not have a valid license in any state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LE1y4_0aCNQCDk00
James Haney

A Punta Gorda K9 sniffed the vehicle and discovered narcotics on board. When deputies searched the car, they found a bag tucked away that contained MDMA and methamphetamine. Another bag was found with 9 baggies of fentanyl.

Law enforcement found a safe in the back of the car, locked with a keypad. Inside the safe was another bag full of fentanyl.

Officials continued their search and turned up crystal meth, a drug scale, a straw and more than $1,000 in cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2EUf_0aCNQCDk00

All together, officials discovered 49 grams of MDMA, 86.6 grams of methamphetamine, and 7.6 grams of fentanyl.

Bankuti and Haney were both arrested. They are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

The bond for both men was set at $365,000.

