Fayetteville duo transforms hardwood into fine percussion instruments

FRIDAY 6/11. Old State House Museum Lawn. 5:30 p.m. Free. Faulkner County native Erin Enderlin, who was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards this week, is giving a free performance on the lawn at The Old State House Museum as part of Little Rock’s monthly Second Friday Art Night festivities. “My Arkansas roots run deep,” Enderlin said in a press release. “I love representing my home state through music in Nashville and around the world, but there’s nothing more special than coming back home to play.” Enderlin’s represented in the museum’s digital offerings, too; the 2004 guitar on which she wrote Alan Jackson’s “Monday Morning Church” — her “first good guitar,” she called it — got cleft in twain when a friend accidentally ran over it. It’s now part of the museum’s current exhibit, “Down the Rabbit Hole: Adventures in eMuseum.”