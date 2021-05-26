Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary streaming event

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins have announced a virtual event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 debut album, Gish. The two-hour stream premieres May 29 — a day after the actual Gish anniversary — and will feature an album listening party and a Q&A with frontman Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain. The duo will also share a “special world exclusive preview of unreleased music,” a press release promises.

rock947.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Smashing Pumpkins#Virtual Event#Abc Audio#Streaming#Highland Park#Q A#Abc Audio#Corgan S Madame Zuzu#Tickets#Feature#Unreleased Music#Exclusive#Sale#Beer#Frontman Billy Corgan#Drummer Jimmy Chamberlain#Chicago#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Music
Related
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Riot Fest 1-Day Tickets Go On Sale Noon Friday, And Lupe Fiasco, Smashing Pumpkins Announced As Headliners

NORTH LAWNDALE — After quickly selling out three-day passes, Riot Fest will release single-day tickets noon Friday. Riot Fest organizers also added another wave of bands to the punk rock and alternative festival planned for Sept. 15-17 at Douglass Park in North Lawndale. The updated lineup includes Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Machine Gun Kelly, Knuckle Puck and more.
Chicago, ILtimes-georgian.com

30 years ago "Gish" began Smashing Pumpkins' legacy

Thirty years ago, Chicago, Illinois’s Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album, “Gish,” on May 28, 1991, and their unique voice was unleashed. The record was recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, at Smart Studios, by producer Butch Vig who would go on to helm its follow up, “Siamese Dream,” in 1993. The band had been given a budget of $20,000 by Caroline Records, the Virgin Records subsidiary to whom the band had signed, and bandleader Billy Corgan and Vig worked on the album from December of 1990 to March 1991.
Musicwfpk.org

On This Day 1991: The Smashing Pumpkins Debut with Gish

On this day in 1991, The Smashing Pumpkins released their debut album Gish. Frontman Billy Corgan explained how the title references silent film star Lillian Gish saying, “My grandmother used to tell me that one of the biggest things that ever happened was when Lillian Gish rode through town on a train, my grandmother lived in the middle of nowhere, so that was a big deal …”
MusicRegister Citizen

Smashing Pumpkins Announce First Archival Release 'Live in Japan, 1992'

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their first archival release Live in Japan 1992, a limited-edition 2LP set featuring the band’s February 1992 visit to Kawasaki’s Club Citta. The live album, which Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin revealed during their 30th anniversary livestream celebrating Gish, will only available for 24 hours...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

PUMA And Nickelodeon Celebrate “Rugrats” 30th Anniversary

Over the years, PUMA has celebrated a number of important anniversaries, be it related to its own lineage or a collaborators’. For its latest collection, the storied German brand has been tapped by Nickelodeon to honor the 30th anniversary of the original “Rugrats” series. Comprised of the Future Rider, Court...
Musicwfpk.org

Mudhoney to release 30th anniversary reissue

In July Mudhoney‘s album Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge will somehow turn 30!. To mark the occasion the band will release a deluxe anniversary reissue that will include a 15-track bonus LP and CD of extra material with seven previously unreleased songs. Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition also includes new cover art, archival photos, and a full-color poster. Plus, the first run of deluxe pressings will be on colored vinyl.
Musicwcsx.com

Metallica Tease ‘Black Album’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica might have some big plans in store for the 30th anniversary of their landmark self-titled album affectionately known as “The Black Album.”. Eagle-eyed fans and media alike noticed that the band shared a performance video of “Wherever I May Roam” for “Flashback Friday”/#FBF. The video was from a 1992 show in San Diego, and in its caption was the hashtag “#BlackAlbum2021?”
Video GamesComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Stream Event Announced

Sega will preview Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary celebrations this week with one more event taking place to help end the month. A “Sonic Central” streaming event will take place on May 27th to bring to Sonic’s fans a “first look at some of the projects, partnerships, and events” centered around the franchise’s anniversary plans. We’ll presumably get a look at some new Sonic the Hedgehog games during the event, but considering how many mediums the franchise has touched, there’s always the chance of more than just that.
Entertainmentcoloradoboulevard.net

Celebrate with “A Noise Within” 30th Anniversary

A Noise Within (ANW) announced its 2021-2022, 30th Anniversary Season with the theme “They Shattered the Chrystalis.”. A Noise Within’s new season begins in the fall with Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s rendition of An Iliad (September 12 – October 3, 2021) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. The production that was filmed in the Spring of 2021 returns live to the stage with alternating performances from Deborah Strang and Geoff Elliott. An Iliad will be followed by another chapter of August Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle, the blues opera Seven Guitars (October 17 – November 14, 2021). Bursting with musical lyricism and courage, Wilson’s Pulitzer-nominated play richly captures the spirit and heritage of African Americans in the 20th Century. Seven Guitars will be directed by Gregg T. Daniel, director of Gem of the Ocean at ANW in 2019, L. A. Times Critics Choice Award.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Alex Fasso Releases Nostalgic Track 'Northside'

Hong Kong-born and raised/ Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Alex Fasso returns with the new single ‘Northside’ released on May 28th. The new single is the lead track taken from Fasso’s upcoming EP ‘They All Look The Same’. ‘Northside’ is new territory for Alex Fasso, who has grown from his previous indie-acoustic sound to a more sleek production featuring 80s inspired synths and a soulful vocal delivery. The track radiates a sense of nostalgia with its sampling of one of the most famous movie quotes of all time from the 1946 film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.
Morrison, COliveforlivemusic.com

Khruangbin Announces Red Rocks Headlining Debut

Khruangbin will headline the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO in September, the trio announced on Tuesday. The show, set to take place on Tuesday, September 21st, will mark the genre-defying trio’s Red Rocks headlining debut. The band previously opened for Vulfpeck at Red Rocks in 2019. The Khruangbin...
Helotes, TXMySanAntonio

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts rocking Floore's Country Store this August

On Sunday, August, 22, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and music maven Joan Jett is bringing her band The Blackheart's to the John T. Floore Country Store. Tickets are now on sale at $40 dollars a pop for the night of iconic 80’s rock at the landmark outdoor venue in Helotes, Texas. General admission is standing room only, however those willing to shell out a little more can purchase a seat at a VIP table near the stage, starting at $75 per ticket.
FestivalantiMUSIC

Lollapalooza 2021 Daily Lineup Revealed

Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced the daily lineup for this year's event, which will be taking place at Chicago's Grant Part on July 29th through August 1st. The first night (Thursday, July 29th) will feature performances from Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, Black Pumas, Steve Aoki, Jimmy...