The Smashing Pumpkins announce ‘Gish’ 30th anniversary streaming event

A Noise Within (ANW) announced its 2021-2022, 30th Anniversary Season with the theme “They Shattered the Chrystalis.”. A Noise Within’s new season begins in the fall with Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s rendition of An Iliad (September 12 – October 3, 2021) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. The production that was filmed in the Spring of 2021 returns live to the stage with alternating performances from Deborah Strang and Geoff Elliott. An Iliad will be followed by another chapter of August Wilson’s 10-play American Century Cycle, the blues opera Seven Guitars (October 17 – November 14, 2021). Bursting with musical lyricism and courage, Wilson’s Pulitzer-nominated play richly captures the spirit and heritage of African Americans in the 20th Century. Seven Guitars will be directed by Gregg T. Daniel, director of Gem of the Ocean at ANW in 2019, L. A. Times Critics Choice Award.