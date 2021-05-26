Welcome with Dignity Campaign Commits To Undoing Trump’s Cruelty and Building a More Just and Humane Asylum System

Donald Trump has a new obsession now: Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails. He remains bitter, aides say, that—in his view—COVID-19 and the economic damage it did cost him his presidency. Trump and his Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, left office saying they believed intelligence suggested that COVID-19 had leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China. But Fauci and his allies in the scientific community had dismissed the lab-leak theory early in 2020, and partly for that reason, most of the mainstream media paid little attention to Trump's claims. It was frequently branded, with Fauci's implicit blessing, a right wing conspiracy theory.