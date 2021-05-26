Welcome with Dignity Campaign Commits To Undoing Trump’s Cruelty and Building a More Just and Humane Asylum System
Washington, DC – Today, the Welcome with Dignity campaign launched its new national campaign to re-envision how people seeking asylum in the U.S. are welcomed and protected after being forced to flee their homes. The campaign, composed of advocates, activists, regional migration experts and service providers on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, is the way forward to transforming the immigration system that was completely devastated by Donald Trump and his nationalist henchman, Stephen Miller.americasvoice.org