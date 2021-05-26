Cancel
Paw Paw, IL

Paw Paw School Board meets May 18

By May 26, 2021
Mendota Reporter
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAW PAW - Rachael DeSpain, program director of the Tri-County Opportunities Council Head-Start program, presented information about the Early-Head-Start and Head-Start services for our area during the May 18 Paw Paw School Board meeting. Early Head Start (EHS) programs serve infants and toddlers under the age of 3, and pregnant women. Head-Start provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services for children ages 3-5. DeSpain requested use of one of the school’s classrooms for a self-contained learning environment in which they would offer services for approximately 18 children, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. during the school year. She explained that their program is federally-funded and self-insured. They would need use of a classroom, the washrooms, gym, and a kitchen facility, which they would be responsible for maintaining.

mendotareporter.com
