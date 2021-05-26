Drama in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers is busy enjoying his vacation in Hawaii

I’m going to start this off by saying that I’m actually very glad that Aaron Rodgers is doing what he is doing. I loved getting to know him during the Pat McAfee show this past year. Let’s be honest though, the dude isn’t showing up for camp, he probably doesn’t want to be in the freezing cold in Green Bay anymore, he wants to go host Jeopardy. I would too. I don’t blame him. I wouldn’t want to play for an organization who doesn’t care how I feel.