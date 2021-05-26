Drama in Green Bay? Aaron Rodgers is busy enjoying his vacation in Hawaii

On September 8, 2008, Aaron Rodgers started his first game as an NFL quarterback. In the three years between his selection in the 2005 draft and that first start, Rodgers had taken snaps in only seven games with a total of 35 completed passes on 59 attempts. That first start resulted in a Packer victory, 24-19 over Tavares Jackson and the Vikings. Rodgers first win, helped by a 76 yard punt return by Will Blackmon, started a Hall of Fame career. But three years in waiting did not lead to immediate team success. The Packer 2008 season ended with no postseason; a 6-10 record including two overtime losses (Tennessee and Chicago) and Rodgers’ Packers third in the NFC North Division.