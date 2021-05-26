Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Punchh Announces 2021 Spring Release For Loyalty, Offers, And Customer Engagement Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew innovation includes expanded analytics and engagement capabilities for Punchh clients. Punchh, the leader in customer loyalty, offers, and engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other physical retailers, today announced its Spring 2021 product and innovation release. Punchh powers loyalty and offers for over 200 global enterprise brands, helping turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans through 1:1 personalization and data-driven, omnichannel engagement. The Spring 2021 release focuses on extended analytics and reporting capabilities for Punchh clients.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Customer Engagement#Customer Data#Customer Experience#Email Marketing#Consumer Engagement#User Engagement#Consumer Loyalty#Pre Post#Cdp#Marketing Technology News#Punchh Clients Punchh#Engagement Capabilities#Loyalty Program#Omnichannel Engagement#Digital Marketers#Extended Analytics#User Experience#Personalization#Restaurant Marketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwaremartechseries.com

TCG Process Advances Its Enterprise Process Automation Strategy With Latest Product Release

With its newest product release, DocProStar 2021, TCG Process brings the first platform built off BPMN standards to the expanding intelligent automation and document processing market. The release further expands on the platform’s considerable strength and experience in IDP (intelligent document processing) and enhances its process automation capabilities. New and enhanced features are available in all three pillars of the platform, Capture, Understand and Automate, resulting in true enterprise process automation. With this release, DocProStar 2021 should be considered a key solution in any organization’s hyperautomation strategy.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Online Ordering And Loyalty Platform Provider Appfront Joins PAR Technology's Brink Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, is adding Appfront, an online ordering and loyalty platform, to its industry-leading Brink POS ® ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) - Get Report. Appfront gives restaurant...
Businessmartechseries.com

Pathwire Announces Acquisition of Email Optimization Platform Email on Acid

Pathwire, the leading provider of powerful email APIs and intuitive email marketing solutions, today announced that it has acquired Email on Acid as part of its mission to become the most comprehensive email service provider (ESP) on the market. With the acquisition of Email on Acid, Pathwire now controls the entire email lifecycle from pre-deployment through delivery.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Layout International Partners with Sophi.io to Fully Automate Print Production

Combining Layout International’s NewsPublish and Sophi.io’s smart AI and ML engine reduces the hours long process of print laydown to just minutes. Sophi.io, a suite of AI-powered optimization, prediction and automation tools developed by The Globe and Mail, has partnered with Layout International, a supplier of cutting-edge enterprise technology, to transform print production. Sophi will provide the smart AI/ML technology to fully automate the end-to-end print production workflow to save publishers time and money and enable them to focus on creating high quality content.
Technologymartechseries.com

BtoB Marketing Veterans Launch New Company 4AM Demand

4AM Demand, an intelligent demand generation platform that delivers an end-to-end demand generation framework for B2B growth companies, announced today the launch of their software and consulting services company, aimed at assisting B2B companies run smoothly. The company is founded by well-known digital marketing executives Heather Stokes and Josh Verrill.
Businessmartechseries.com

ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Cognigy, a provider of conversational AI software for the enterprise. Under the new partnership, ISG Automation...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Internetmartechseries.com

Metadata.io Now Integrates LinkedIn Conversation Ads Into Their Demand Generation Platform

Metadata customers can now launch Conversation Ads campaigns directly from within the platform with pre-vetted templates for B2B marketers. Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B Marketers,today announced that LinkedIn Conversation Ads is an available ad format in their platform. Marketing Technology News: Asana Unveils New Offerings to Reduce...
Internetaithority.com

Spectrm Now Enables Brands To Engage Customers On Google’s Business Messages

SPECTRM, the conversational marketing automation platform brands use to engage customers on the world’s most popular messaging channels, announced it now integrates with Google’s Business Messages. Business Messages connects brands with customers to chat in moments of need where they are, enabling businesses to convert discovery on Google Search and Maps into personalized messaging experiences that drive loyalty, trust and sales.
Businessmartechseries.com

PostHog Raises $15 Million Series B For Open Source Product Analytics

PostHog, the open source product analytics company, today announced $15 million in fresh funding and major new free features for users of data warehouses. The company’s Series B was led by existing investors Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund, with participation from GV (formerly Google Ventures), and takes PostHog’s total funding to over $27M, despite the company only recently turning one year old. As part of the round, Ali Rowghani, Managing Partner at YC Continuity, and former COO at Twitter and CFO at Pixar, will join the PostHog board.
Technologymartechseries.com

Qualtrics Launches New Solutions to Help Companies Design Digital Experiences that Attract and Retain Loyal Customers

Qualtrics, the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced new solutions to help B2B and B2C organizations accelerate the pace of innovation across their digital channels. Expanding upon the catalog of digital solutions already released this year, these out-of-the-box solutions enable digital teams to quickly and effectively design and optimize the web and in-app experiences they deliver. These solutions enable companies to combine experience data–direct consumer feedback about their online interactions–and digital analytics, such as page views, to help them increase conversion, attract new and loyal customers, and drive growth through their digital channels.
Businessmartechseries.com

Twilio Segment Unveils Journeys, the First Customer Journey Builder for the New, Digital Era

Twilio Segment, the world’s #1 Customer Data Platform (CDP), announced the launch of Journeys, a new product built on the Segment CDP that allows marketers to easily build sophisticated customer journeys and orchestrate personalization at scale, through every channel, and across their entire customer experience stack. A customer journey is the entire experience a customer has while interacting with a brand, over time, and across channels. Adding the capability to design that journey on top of Segment’s best-in-class first-party data foundation is Twilio’s next step in building the leading Customer Engagement Platform.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
Technologymartechseries.com

RWS: Tridion Customers Can Fine-tune Digital Experiences With Siteimprove Add-on

RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, and Siteimprove have announced a strategic partnership and the launch of a new Tridion add-on for Siteimprove, enabling businesses to easily optimize and fine-tune their digital experiences. “Our new Siteimprove add-on makes it simple to build...
Technologysalesforce.com

Ecommerce Success Lies in the Power of a Complete Customer Engagement Platform

I had an interesting conversation recently with a Director of Ecommerce at a global chemical manufacturer. He told me that the company’s adoption of its CRM system went through the roof after their B2B ecommerce infrastructure was connected to it. Their sales and service reps, he said, had visibility into order flow and customer activity, increasing customer engagement, which ultimately led to better customer service and customer insights for the company.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Informatica Announces New Data Loading And Advanced ELT Integrations With Snowflake

Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced tighter integrations with its Intelligent Data Management Cloud and Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to advance ELT capabilities and offer native support for Snowflake’s Java User Defined Functions (UDF) to enterprise customers. As a Snowflake Partner of the Year (2020), Informatica has helped hundreds of joint customers successfully manage their data in the cloud with best-in-class analytics and data governance at scale. Today’s announcement is an important milestone in helping large enterprises easily move their data to Snowflake through Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud and empower data scientists and developers to scale analytics and cloud applications with simplicity and speed.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Servion Partners with McorpCX to Enable Enterprises to Improve Customer Experience

Servion and McorpCX will work closely to empower enterprises to consult, design, implement and support Cisco Webex Experience Management. Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Amplitude Unveils New Experimentation Application for Digital Optimization

Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, introduced Amplitude Experiment, the industry’s first experimentation solution powered by customer behavior and product analytics. Amplitude Experiment provides organizations an end-to-end experimentation and delivery workflow that integrates customer data into every step from generating a hypothesis to targeting users to measuring results. Organizations are empowered to run higher impact A/B tests and remotely configure experiences for key segments without incremental engineering work.