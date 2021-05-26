Punchh Announces 2021 Spring Release For Loyalty, Offers, And Customer Engagement Platform
New innovation includes expanded analytics and engagement capabilities for Punchh clients. Punchh, the leader in customer loyalty, offers, and engagement for restaurants, convenience stores, and other physical retailers, today announced its Spring 2021 product and innovation release. Punchh powers loyalty and offers for over 200 global enterprise brands, helping turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans through 1:1 personalization and data-driven, omnichannel engagement. The Spring 2021 release focuses on extended analytics and reporting capabilities for Punchh clients.martechseries.com