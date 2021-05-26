Mall demolition proceeds and more tenants looks likely

The preliminary work for the demolition of half of the former Logansport Mall has begun.

And the owner said there’s interest from some national chains.

The actual demolition should begin within two weeks, removing roughly 62,000 square feet of the southern end of the mall in the 3900 block of East Market Street, now called the Junction at Logansport, said Joe DiCosola of Park Development.

It will make the one-time walk-through mall into a strip mall with a unifying redesign.

For now, Park Development and Alpha Demolition and Excavation of Sunman are marking out the dividing lines in the roof between what will go and what will remain.

And the stores on both sides are emptied, their fronts removed and insides gutted.

Park and Alpha are working on how to keep Dunham’s Sports open during the demolition, which will start on the west and east corners of the mall at the same time and meet near Dunham’s.

DiCosola said they’ll likely make a side entrance for the sports store, which is the only tenant that has remained in the mall for about four years.

After the southern part of the mall is removed, Alpha and Park will saw cut the floors in front of the existing shops and develop the entrances.

There’s also some cleaning to do on the old J.C. Penney’s site, which has been demolished and removed.

“That’ll happen fast,” DiCosola said.

The hotel that is scheduled to go in has been upgraded by the developers, Sulai Hospitality, from a Hampton Inn by Hilton to a Home2 Suites by Hilton.

DiCosola predicts that once the demolition is done, the hotel construction begins and a potential tenant moves in, the property will attract much more attention.

“Home2 Suites is a better brand,” he said.

DiCosola noted that the hotels in Logansport tend to fill up quickly during the weekdays, making it hard for those doing business in town to find a place to stay.

He declined to name two potential tenants he’s talking with and will wait until the process is completed and attorneys hammer out the details.

However, they are far along in the negotiations, he said.

Besides the mall, DiCosola has made another investment in Logansport.

He bought the buildings at 400 and 408 North Street, the former Mason’s Lodge and the former Four County building, respectively.

The two are just east of the Cass County Government Building.

DiCosola intends to keep the former Mason Lodge as it is, affordable apartments, although he may petition the state to let him make an addition to it.

He’s still exploring options for empty space in 408, which has two three-bedroom apartments.

One option is studio apartments.

“There’s a lot of demand for studio apartments [in Logansport],” he said.

Besides the mall and the two North Street buildings, DiCosola is making other investments in the city.

He’s the developer for Lexington Village, a planned subdivision of 52 single-family homes from 900 to 3,000 square feet.

The city has been looking to develop the empty land, along High Street and Yorktown Road behind Mary Max Cinema, into housing for a number of mayoral administrations.