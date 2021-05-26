[Review] Limited Series “Lisey’s Story” Offers Gorgeous Yet Uneven Adaptation of Stephen King Novel

The author is seemingly dead, but his legacy still holds the power to wreak havoc on people’s lives. And when the people are those closest to him, we as audiences come across a peculiar problem – are the books of Scott Landon more important, or is it the interpretation that holds the real power? People make truth out of what they want to believe. Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain gives a magic realist touch to create an ambiance of psychological horror in Stephen King’s original teleplay ‘Lisey’s Story.’ The story, however, is as much of Scott, Lisey’s absent present husband, as it is of Lisey. It is about the animate and complex inner world of Scott. The fourth episode, ‘Jim Dandy,’ picks up right from the cliffhanger of the previous episode. Jim Dooley has broken into Landon’s household, and the horrific torture of Lisey in the hands of psychotic stan Dooley is visually disturbing, to say the least. But the healing process takes Lisey through labyrinthine alleyways of memory to the imaginative world of Scott. If you have questions popping in your mind after the finality of the episode, let us dissect it for you. SPOILERS AHEAD.