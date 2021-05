The family of Howie Liebengood, a Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day.Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol.“We believe a thorough, non-partisan investigation into the root causes of and the response to the January 6th riot is essential for our nation to move forward,” the family writes.“Howie’s death was an immediate outgrowth...