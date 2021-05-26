Father seeks justice year after gunmen open fire at party in Charlotte, killing 4

CHARLOTTE — A father’s grief continues after his son was gunned down last year at a Juneteenth block party in Charlotte.

A video shows gunmen firing more than 180 rounds into a crowd of people on Beatties Ford Road.

Nine were shot and three of them died. Another victim was killed after being hit by a car trying to escape the gunfire.

The shooters are still on the loose as families hope for justice.

Charles Billings has been resilient and asked the public to remember to take action.

“Sometimes you think he’s gonna come through that door and everything’s gonna be fine and in reality, you say, ‘No, that’s not gonna happen,’” Billings said.

Jamaa Cassell Billings was one of the three killed that night.

“You don’t want this,” the father told Channel 9. “You absolutely don’t want this. It would make you strong. It would make you weak. It would make you cry. It would make you want to do things you don’t want to do.”

Police haven’t received any tips leading to an arrest.

“I don’t know how you sleep at night,” Billings said. “How you walk everyday with that burden on your back and not have no remorse?”

A makeshift memorial is still on Beatties Ford Road where the shooting happened.

“Until we start helping each other,” Billings said. “It’s gonna continue. “If you still let this person run around in your neighborhood and you know, I think you’re just as guilty as he (is).”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing the investigation.

There is a $22,000 reward leading to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you have information.

