newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Father seeks justice year after gunmen open fire at party in Charlotte, killing 4

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1z9m_0aCNPfeu00

CHARLOTTE — A father’s grief continues after his son was gunned down last year at a Juneteenth block party in Charlotte.

A video shows gunmen firing more than 180 rounds into a crowd of people on Beatties Ford Road.

Nine were shot and three of them died. Another victim was killed after being hit by a car trying to escape the gunfire.

The shooters are still on the loose as families hope for justice.

>> Remember, you can watch our radar/newscasts anytime at home on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV

Charles Billings has been resilient and asked the public to remember to take action.

“Sometimes you think he’s gonna come through that door and everything’s gonna be fine and in reality, you say, ‘No, that’s not gonna happen,’” Billings said.

[PAST COVERAGE: Disturbing surveillance video released from unsolved deadly Beatties Ford shooting]

Jamaa Cassell Billings was one of the three killed that night.

“You don’t want this,” the father told Channel 9. “You absolutely don’t want this. It would make you strong. It would make you weak. It would make you cry. It would make you want to do things you don’t want to do.”

Police haven’t received any tips leading to an arrest.

“I don’t know how you sleep at night,” Billings said. “How you walk everyday with that burden on your back and not have no remorse?”

A makeshift memorial is still on Beatties Ford Road where the shooting happened.

[PAST COVERAGE: Here’s what we know about the 4 people who lost their lives during the block party shooting]

“Until we start helping each other,” Billings said. “It’s gonna continue. “If you still let this person run around in your neighborhood and you know, I think you’re just as guilty as he (is).”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing the investigation.

There is a $22,000 reward leading to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you have information.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amazon Fire#Gunmen#Justice#Another Party Video#Juneteenth#Apple Tv Charles Billings#Jamaa Cassell Billings#Channel 9#Cox Media Group#Open Fire#Police#Firing#Home#Surveillance Video#Grief#Shooters#Crime Stoppers#Beatties Ford Road#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 6 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI — One person was killed and six others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in a Miami neighborhood late Friday, authorities said. According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. EDT in an area that borders the Miami of Overtown and Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported.
MinoritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

London teenager charged in shooting of BLM activist

LONDON — (AP) — A teenager from south London appeared in court Saturday on charges that he was involved in the shooting of a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement. Cameron Deriggs, 18, is charged with conspiracy to murder Sasha Johnson, who was shot in the head Sunday...
Martinsburg, WVPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
Texas StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Texas sheriff fires 11 employees, suspends 6 after death of inmate

HOUSTON — Eleven Texas deputies were fired and six were suspended without pay after an investigation into an inmate’s death in February, authorities said. During a news conference on Friday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an internal investigation found that detention officers used excessive force, failed to document that force, failed to intervene and made false statements in connection to the death of Jaquaree Lejohn Simmons, 23, of Houston.
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

1 person killed after small plane crashes in Tennessee

One person died Saturday after a small jet crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

One dead after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. According to CMPD, the incident happened on Celia Avenue sometime Monday. Police said one person has died. As of 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, police have not released any more information regarding this homicide. Stay with WCNC...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a fatal east Charlotte shooting after a gunshot victim died early Saturday morning. Officers say they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots and responded to a home on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. Officers say they found a victim with...
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.