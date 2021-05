Late bloomer is the ultimate understatement when talking about Old Mill’s Josh Hader. From high school to the minor leagues to major league baseball, Hader has proved to be the all-time “late bloomer” in the game of baseball and he is the No. 1 Pitcher on the VSN 10th Anniversary All-Decade Team (2011-2020). Hader did not emerge with Outstanding Pitcher status until his senior year at Old Mill and became a 19th Round draft pick, the 582nd player chosen by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, one Oriole pick ahead of Ryan Ripken of Gilman School.