Androscoggin County, ME

Mainers Have Until Memorial Day To Take Advantage Of State's Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive Program

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMainers have just a few more days to take advantage of the state's incentive program to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults who get their first dose by May 31, Memorial Day, can choose one of five rewards, ranging from state park passes, to hunting and fishing licenses, to an L.L.Bean gift card. Maine Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says more than 3,800 people have received an incentive.

www.mainepublic.org
Maine StateSun-Journal

Jails in central Maine administer vaccines to inmates, staff

Get access to all of sunjournal.com provided by Otis Federal Credit Union. Enter your email address below, confirm your email address and get access through May 23. Subscriptions available here. | Subscribers can login here. By providing your email address you consent to receive emails and offers from Sun Media...
Auburn, MESun-Journal

‘Race’ against COVID-19 variants is on as vaccine eligibility expands

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 10, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 244 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Androscoggin County is the only area of Maine that remains yellow in the Department of Education’s color coding system, because of a continued elevated case rate in the region. The yellow designation suggests a hybrid learning model, with a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Lewiston, MEmainepublic.org

Lewiston Hospital Holds Ceremony For New Cancer Care Center

The final construction beam has been placed on Central Maine Medical Center's new Cancer Care Center in Lewiston. During a "topping off" ceremony on Friday, Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman said that the 52,000-square-foot cancer center will bring diagnosis and treatment under one roof. "That really provides very timely...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Androscoggin County remains ‘yellow’ in Maine DOE color-coded system

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Androscoggin County remains yellow in the Department of Education’s color-coded system on school safety during the pandemic. Health officials say Androscoggin County continues to have an elevated new case rate of 77 per 10,000 residents, more than double the statewide average. Kennebec, Oxford, and Somerset counties...
Lewiston, MESun-Journal

SeniorsPlus offers transportation to vaccine sites

Unlimited access to the Maine stories you need. Sign up here for a 7-day free trial. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice.
Lewiston, MEWMTW

New mobile COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — With case rates in Androscoggin County about double the state average, a new mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit has opened in Lewiston. The mobile unit is located in the Oak Street municipal parking area through next week. The site is offering Moderna vaccines and no appointment is needed.
Androscoggin County, MEwabi.tv

Maine CDC reports 352 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. One more Mainer has died with the coronavirus. It’s the ninth death recorded in Androscoggin County as many days. There have been 791 coronavirus-related deaths in Maine since last March. There have...
Turner, MESun-Journal

FEMA mobile clinic open to walk-ins in Turner

TURNER — The trend for more walk-in COVID-19 shots will pick up speed Wednesday in Turner, when the FEMA mobile clinic begins offering vaccine shots without appointment at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center, the head of the Maine CDC announced Tuesday. “If you are in the Turner area of Androscoggin...
New Gloucester, MESun-Journal

New Gloucester Selectboard tables anti-mask resolution

The New Gloucester Board of Selectmen took no action on an anti-mask resolution that questioned the constitutionality of Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders requiring face coverings in public settings. Vice Chairperson Linda Chase requested that the resolution, which is almost entirely word-for-word taken from a resolution introduced in Androscoggin County...