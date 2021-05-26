Mainers Have Until Memorial Day To Take Advantage Of State's Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive Program
Mainers have just a few more days to take advantage of the state's incentive program to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Adults who get their first dose by May 31, Memorial Day, can choose one of five rewards, ranging from state park passes, to hunting and fishing licenses, to an L.L.Bean gift card. Maine Health Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says more than 3,800 people have received an incentive.www.mainepublic.org