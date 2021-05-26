newsbreak-logo
Memory Details Fade Over Time, With Only the Main Gist Preserved

By Featured Neuroscience Open Neuroscience Articles
Neuroscience News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: While memories become less vibrant and detailed over time, the central gist of the memory is preserved. What information is retained in a memory over time, and which parts get lost? These questions have led to many scientific theories over the years, and now a team of researchers at the Universities of Glasgow and Birmingham have been able to provide some answers.

Mental Healthwhyevolutionistrue.com

The man with a memory only seven seconds long

I was fascinated and horrified by the story of Clive Wearing (video below), once a good musician and conductor (and still can play music) but, laid low in 1983 by a herpes simplex virus that damaged his brain, he was left with a memory that lasts only seven seconds. He can’t remember anything that took place more than seven seconds earlier, and it’s given him what he considers a living death. Each time he sees his wife it’s as if he meets a new person. His consciousness is completely reset every few seconds.
