newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

LMU needs to collect monies for future projects

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRYqQ_0aCNPKJl00
Greg Toth Photo provided

Right now, if Logansport Municipal Utilities sought a major infrastructure project, funding would not be available.

Superintendent Greg Toth told the Utility Service Board at its Tuesday meeting that if a $3 million matching grant was given to LMU, the project could not be done because the monies would not be available.

And that’s why he wants to look at the prospect of imposing a new water rate hike. Customers will already see an approximate 3% increase in June, which will capture an additional $76,000 for LMU. However, Toth said that’s not enough.

Currently, the city is in the 90th percentile of water rates. He believes Logansport would be better off if in the 50th percentile.

“We have aging infrastructure,” which needs attention, he said.

Board member Todd Miller agreed, explaining that the system is at least 125 years old.

There could be $40 million in projects down the road with a long-term plan for an additional $28 million in upgrades. But as of today, these potential initiatives would be out-of-reach because the municipality lacks capital to fund any work.

However, before another increase is imposed, Mike Meagher, board member, would like a rate structure survey done.

Toth said he would investigate various avenues, including a possible survey.

Similarly, LMU will be looking at the idea of a new brand, prompting feedback from the public. Whether it includes changing the name, the logo, or both, said Lorri Foster, LMU’s director of marketing and communications. “We need to look at being more relevant. Our digital platform needs to be updated … and, we need to do it in a way that will honor the past, but move to the future.”

Foster said coming up with a new name might help customers and vendors understand what LMU actually entails. She said she found a phrase – water works – that was new to her and seemed interesting, but she wants to figure out if LMU employees and customers would like to rename before reaching any decisions.

“The only way to sell ourselves is to look good online,” Foster said, adding that with the new Tyler Technologies encoding project coming on board, now would be the perfect time to make any changes.

Tyler is a new software system that will connect LMU with the city of Logansport, streamlining data between the two entities. The new system will provide updated statements and customer information.

Solar Field

Going live the first week of June, Toth said LMU businesses will have first dibs to energy collected from the solar field off of Ind. 29 at the Industrial Park.

Toth said the renewable energy source will come directly into Logansport and would not be stored on a power grid.

Dam Removal

Toth reported that he received approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the removal of the 10th Street Dam. A date for work has not yet been set.

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
113
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Logansport, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmu#Monies#Energy Infrastructure#Public Information#Future Engineers#Renewable Energy#The Utility Service Board#Tyler Technologies#Solar Field Going#Lmu Businesses#Upgrades#Customer Information#Customers#Water Rates#Board Member#Water Works#Updated Statements#June#Dam Removal Toth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Pharos-Tribune

Melbourne project closing in on the finish line

They can see the finish line. For the last couple years, workers have been putting in massive amounts of time on the Melbourne Avenue project. And now, said Jackson Wiseley at Thursday’s Logansport Municipal Utilities’ Stormwater Management board meeting, the light at the end of the tunnel is becoming clearer. All pipes have been installed, and backfill testing has been conducted.
Jackson, CAledger.news

Your Input is Needed to Plan for Jackson's Future

The City of Jackson has embarked on a process to update its General Plan. The City of Jackson is updating its General Plan — a document that serves as the city’s ‘Playbook’ for decisions on land use, infrastructure, public services, resource conservation, and much more!. The update will address critical...
bizjournals

I-4 construction among future Seminole County FDOT projects

The county has 14 FDOT projects in the pipeline, ranging from traffic studies to road work. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
tallasseetribune.com

Future of city pool in question, funding needed

The city pool has been in operation since 1954, but its future is in question. The pool was built by Mt. Vernon Mills and eventually given to the City of Tallassee. It has been a popular hangout for kids and teenagers for decades but that will not be the case this summer.
Falconer, NYPost-Journal

Funding Needed To Move Falconer Project Forward

FALCONER — A multimillion dollar housing development project in Falconer appears to be in a “holding pattern” without the assistance of New York state aid. Home Leasing CEO Bret Garwood said the project was denied a couple weeks ago the $16.2 million requested through Low Income Housing Credits, which is awarded by New York State Homes and Community Renewal and designed to help provide capital to build affordable housing.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

NIPSCO to Explore Range of Options to Meet Future Electric Needs

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana, May 21 -- Northern Indiana Public Service Co., a subsidiary of NiSource, issued the following news release on May 20, 2021:. Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has announced the opening of its next round of request for proposals (RFP) to consider a combination of potential resources to meet the future electric needs of its customers. The RFP is open from May 20 - June 30, 2021.
Watertown Daily Times

Juneau OKs future projects with additional 2021 borrowing

JUNEAU — Acting on a recommendation from the Juneau Finance Committee, common council members last week reviewed its $866,350 remaining in 2021 borrowed funds and decided it can be used for city projects. The finance committee recommended May 11 the remaining funds be distributed as follows:. • $550,000 to public...
foxnebraska.com

Creating a game plan for the future, the city of Hastings needs your feedback

HASTINGS, Neb. — A community driven mobility vision is what the city of Hastings is striving for with their Transportation and Parking Master Plan and they’ve added another survey for the public to help with that vision. Hastings officials have taken some of the feedback from their first survey and...
guttenbergpress.com

Volga mayor talks about finished projects and future plans

There are a lot of new things on the horizon for Volga, as the city continues to modernize and enhance its broad appeal to residents and tourists alike. Mayor Carrie Taylor discussed some of these new projects and proposed plans in a recent interview. One item on the agenda was...
Killeen Daily Herald

Cove council to consider agreements for design of future projects

The Copperas Cove City Council will meet Tuesday to take care of city-related matters. Among the items to be discussed include the potential approval of City Manager Ryan Haverlah to enter into agreements with two firms for the design of two separate projects. First, the council will consider authorizing Haverlah...
Public Healthmontgomeryohio.org

Accepting Applications for COVID-19 Business Relief Grant

The City of Montgomery is partnering with Hamilton County Planning and Development to provide grants in the amount of $5,000 to local businesses using Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds. Eligible businesses can utilize the funds to prevent and respond to COVID-19 and/or reimburse eligible expenses incurred from March 15, 2020, through May 1, 2021. All applicants must certify that they have created or retained at least one low/moderate-income job.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County, TxDOT collecting feedback on RM 2243 project from Leander to Georgetown

The road project to reconstruct and widen RM 2243 and Hero Way between Toll 183A and Southwest Bypass in Georgetown could begin in late 2022, according to Williamson County. Williamson County and the Texas Department of Transportation are collecting public feedback about the project through June 9. The public can view the virtual meeting video online.
Imperial Valley Press Online

County turns to Padilla for final monies for port project

CALEXICO — Imperial County has submitted a request of $99.7 million for Community Project Funding, so that the final phase of the Calexico West Land Port of Entry Reconfiguration and Expansion Project will be funded in the 2022 fiscal year appropriations process. The Community Project Funding, also known as congressionally...
Gettysburg Times

Outlining the future of projects in the borough

Main Street Gettysburg was privileged to host Congressman John Joyce, M.D., U.S. Representative of the 13th District of Pennsylvania, on his recent visit to Gettysburg in early May. Dr. Joyce reached out to us for an update on current plans for the preservation and revitalization of historic Gettysburg, and I...
Lake County, MTvalleyjournal.net

Lake County road work project needs public vote

With 1,200 miles of gravel and paved roads, Lake County has more roads to maintain than either of its neighboring counties – Missoula to the south and Flathead to the north – at a fraction of the budget. To help the county road department keep pace with maintenance needs, on...