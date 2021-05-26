LMU needs to collect monies for future projects

Greg Toth Photo provided

Right now, if Logansport Municipal Utilities sought a major infrastructure project, funding would not be available.

Superintendent Greg Toth told the Utility Service Board at its Tuesday meeting that if a $3 million matching grant was given to LMU, the project could not be done because the monies would not be available.

And that’s why he wants to look at the prospect of imposing a new water rate hike. Customers will already see an approximate 3% increase in June, which will capture an additional $76,000 for LMU. However, Toth said that’s not enough.

Currently, the city is in the 90th percentile of water rates. He believes Logansport would be better off if in the 50th percentile.

“We have aging infrastructure,” which needs attention, he said.

Board member Todd Miller agreed, explaining that the system is at least 125 years old.

There could be $40 million in projects down the road with a long-term plan for an additional $28 million in upgrades. But as of today, these potential initiatives would be out-of-reach because the municipality lacks capital to fund any work.

However, before another increase is imposed, Mike Meagher, board member, would like a rate structure survey done.

Toth said he would investigate various avenues, including a possible survey.

Similarly, LMU will be looking at the idea of a new brand, prompting feedback from the public. Whether it includes changing the name, the logo, or both, said Lorri Foster, LMU’s director of marketing and communications. “We need to look at being more relevant. Our digital platform needs to be updated … and, we need to do it in a way that will honor the past, but move to the future.”

Foster said coming up with a new name might help customers and vendors understand what LMU actually entails. She said she found a phrase – water works – that was new to her and seemed interesting, but she wants to figure out if LMU employees and customers would like to rename before reaching any decisions.

“The only way to sell ourselves is to look good online,” Foster said, adding that with the new Tyler Technologies encoding project coming on board, now would be the perfect time to make any changes.

Tyler is a new software system that will connect LMU with the city of Logansport, streamlining data between the two entities. The new system will provide updated statements and customer information.

Solar Field

Going live the first week of June, Toth said LMU businesses will have first dibs to energy collected from the solar field off of Ind. 29 at the Industrial Park.

Toth said the renewable energy source will come directly into Logansport and would not be stored on a power grid.

Dam Removal

Toth reported that he received approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the removal of the 10th Street Dam. A date for work has not yet been set.