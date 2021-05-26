Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Soak Up the Hawaiian Sun With Miles Teller and His Wife

The annual Kentucky Derby took placed on Saturday, a year after the event was forced to delay its typical May plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event saw more than a few celebrities in attendance, including new couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley. The couple even posed for a snap with many of their friends. As seen in one of those snaps, Woodley got to meet up with her former Divergent co-star Miles Teller in what will serve as a major blast from the past for fans of the book and movie series.