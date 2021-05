All Elite Wrestling and former WWE star Jon Moxley has an autobiography titled 'MOX' set for release on Nov. 2. Publisher Premuted Press announced the book's release this week, stating, "Ride alongside Jon Moxley as he retraces some of the highways traveled on his remarkable journey. Revel in the never-before-told stories about his early life in Cincinnati, Ohio; the gritty independent wrestling scene where he cut his teeth; the complicated corporate landscape of the WWE where he bucked against authority; and the rebellious upstart AEW, where he won the championship in 2020 and was finally free to achieve the vision of the wrestler he'd always wanted to be.