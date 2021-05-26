newsbreak-logo
NFL

McLeod on the injury that made him question his future

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only game Rodney McLeod missed with an injury the first six years of his career was Eagles-Giants at the Linc in 2017. “I was fortunate enough to go six years of my career with only missing one game,” he said. “And I was very upset with the one that I missed due to a hamstring. I think I could have played, but they held me out. For all good reasons. But I feel like I was just blessed and fortunate enough to not experience any [serious] injuries early in my career.”

