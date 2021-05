Full House is long off the air, but the bond between John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure is as strong as ever. We got a little peek at their awesome relationship this week after Candace posted a twinning moment with her daughter, Natasha. The two are seen wearing the same jumpsuit from Candace's new QVC clothing line with similar hairstyles, shoes, and jewelry. "It’s hard to imagine just days after this picture perfect photo, I rented a U-Haul truck, drove and moved, literally carried @natashabure ‘s clothes by hand, to her new apartment," Candace captioned the photo on Instagram.