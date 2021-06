The first crew began work on the new 191-mile section of pipeline reaching from a point near Brookneal to Cooksville, Md., and traversing the southeastern edge of Appomattox County. The clearing crew, consisting of 15 to 20 men, began to cut fences, clear out timber and to get ready for the burning crew. Workers began to come into the Appomattox area. The project was expected to take six months to complete.