Who Is Catie Offerman? 5 Things You Need to Know

By Angela Stefano
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 6 days ago
Country music fans might not know much about Catie Offerman right now, but that will certainly change as we get further into 2021 and into 2022. From the moment Offerman starts singing, you’re reminded of the great female country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s. The singer-songwriter signed a record deal with UMG Nashville in 2020, after impressing label CEO Mike Dungan, and will soon release new music, on which she’s been hard at work.

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
#Umg Nashville#Singing#New Music#Country Music Fans#Ceo
