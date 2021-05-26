Who Is Catie Offerman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Stranger Things is known to be every child’s dream sequence with a concoction of kids on bicycles chasing monsters, dysfunctional families, a girl with psychokinetic abilities and other tropes that ascites the creative corners of both the young and the adult mind. Set in the 1980s Hawkins, Indiana, the show has successfully retained the nostalgic elements of the grunge palette and is known for the incredible and visually stunning shots which add to the magic in general. While we have a lot of praise for the creators and the actors, we often fail to acknowledge the ones who create the magic behind-the-scenes. The cinematographer and his team, the lighting crew and many more. Ever since Lachlan Milne took over the reins of cinematography on the show, it has produced brilliant results aesthetically. Who is Lachlan Milne you ask? Let us find out.