Happy Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month!. In the United States, May is a month dedicated to recognizing the culture and history of AAPI people, and that means this is the perfect time to check out some motion pictures centering around the story of Asian-Americans. With the recent cases of violence against people of Asian descent, it’s an especially crucial time to get to know more about Asian-Americans, their lives, their cultures, and their struggles that continue to this day.