Sam Burns posted a third-round 69 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and will enter Sunday’s finale at TPC Craig Ranch with a one-shot lead over Kyoung-Hoon Lee. The 24-year-old Burns, who is making his first start since picking up his maiden career win two weeks ago, entered Saturday’s round holding a two shot lead. The LSU product was up and down through his first six, mixing a pair of birdies with two bogeys and two pars. But for his final 12, Burns was perfect, finishing with nine pars and three birdies, including a final-hole gain to secure Sunday’s pole position.