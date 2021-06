On Friday, a Weld District Court judge sentenced an Aurora man to life in prison for the murder of his mother in 2018. Last week, Jospeh Ribble, 45, was sentenced to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree vehicle theft by a jury, according to a news release from the Weld District Attorney’s Office. Ribble’s life sentence comes without the possibility of parole.