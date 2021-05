A Molalla-area grower had experimented with other cover crops before finding successs with subterranean cloverFinding the right cover crop that works well with a particular agricultural crop is not always easy. What works for some growers and systems may not work for others. However, a local hazelnut orchardist who has been experimenting with different cover crops has had success with subterranean clover. Fred Kaser, a hazelnut producer in the Molalla area, has worked with the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District over the past few years to install a more efficient drip irrigation system that also allows...