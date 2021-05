Questions linger over whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers next season. Meanwhile, the team is getting ready for its upcoming campaign. The Packers got their first look at their rookie class this weekend. Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen was among those who suited up for minicamp. The Green Bay native was drafted out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the sixth round. He’s "extremely" excited to play for the Packers, he told reporters.