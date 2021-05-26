The Highest Paid Athletes In The NBA

If your dream is to play professional sports and you're looking for the most bang for your buck, playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA) could be one of your best bets. Unlike NFL contracts, almost all NBA contracts are fully guaranteed. We want you to sit back and think of all the NFL legends to hit the field on Sundays. Now ready for your mind to be blown? "Gordon Hayward's new 4-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets will bring his career earnings to $270 million, which is more than any NFL player in history — active or retired," Huddle Up reports. Crazy, right?